Evan Mobley's Injury Status for Clippers vs Cavaliers
After winning six of their last seven games, the LA Clippers head into a huge test against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night.
The Cavaliers have been the best team in the NBA this season with a 56-11 record, setting up for a great matchup in LA against two red-hot squads. The Clippers are possibly healthier than they have been all season with no rotational players listed on the injury report, but the Cavaliers are not as lucky on Tuesday.
The Cavaliers could be playing without All-Star forward Evan Mobley in LA on Tuesday night, as they have listed him as questionable due to a right foot contusion.
Mobley missed Cleveland's last game against the Orlando Magic, which resulted in Cleveland losing their first game since February 4. The Cavaliers are just 5-3 without Mobley this season, which is not that great relative to their 51-8 record when he does play.
The first-time All-Star is averaging 18.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 56.8% from the field. As a potential NBA Defensive Player of the Year winner, the Cavaliers take a huge hit when he is not on the floor.
The Cavaliers are still 7.5 games ahead of the second-place Boston Celtics in the East, so they can afford to drop a road game like Tuesday's against a tough Clippers team. LA, though, is fighting to get out of the Play-In Tournament and could use a statement win against the league's top team.
The Clippers and Cavaliers face off in LA at 7:30 p.m. PST on Tuesday.
