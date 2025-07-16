New Report on Clippers Star Recruiting Bradley Beal
The Bradley Beal saga has come to an end with the Phoenix Suns, following a buyout that provides them with flexibility for years to come, rather than paying it all at once.
With the Beal buyout, he intends to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers to a two-year, $11 million deal, bolstering their backcourt in the wake of trading Norman Powell to the Miami Heat in a three-team deal that sent John Collins to the Clippers.
Beal was pursued by several teams but ultimately signed with the Clippers, showcasing impressive scoring efficiency with a field goal percentage of 49.7% and a three-point shooting percentage of 38.6%.
Even in a reduced role, Beal managed to average 3.7 assists per game and continued to handle the ball effectively, facilitate pick-and-rolls, and create opportunities for himself while others around him were open.
Beal's play style complements James Harden, who reportedly was behind the signing to the Clippers, according to ESPN NBA Insider Shams Charania.
“I’m told James Harden was a focal point in recruiting Bradley Beal… The Clippers view Bradley Beal as a perfect fit alongside Kawhi Leonard and James Harden… They see him as a natural, seamless fit at the starting shooting guard position after the trade of Norman Powell," Charania said on ESPN's NBA Today.
With Harden as the primary playmaker, he needs reliable shooters who can space the floor and convert when double-teams are presented, so as a high-level catch-and-shoot threat, Beal is almost a seamless fit next to Harden.
Beal can also run off screens and complement Harden's slower, more methodical pace, so it is clear why Harden was so adamant about recruiting Beal to Los Angeles.
