Ex-Clippers Forward Clarifies LeBron James 'Diss'
LeBron James has been the face of the NBA for over a decade and was at the forefront of why the Cavaliers returned to being a contender shortly after he was drafted. James has always been in the spotlight, going back to his early high school days. The term "generational prospect" gets thrown around a lot, but for James, it was certainly fitting.
Across James' four years at St. Vincent-St. Mary, James was 101-6, leading the school to three state championships and finishing with 2,657 points, 892 rebounds, and 523 total assists.
Initially, NBA players had mixed feelings about what LeBron James could bring to a franchise. Despite the immense hype surrounding him, some players believed it was premature to fully endorse him and preferred to take a wait-and-see approach rather than crown him too soon.
Former Clippers and Cavaliers forward Darius Miles went on "All The Smoke" to discuss his comments made one year before James joined his Cavaliers squad in 2003.
"That was a diss?," Miles said when asked by Stephen Jackson about the re-surfaced video.
"I was defending LeBron...it's never been a guy like that, especially outta high school, it's never been a guy that you put that much expectations on to just give a franchise to and just say he finna turn it around immediately like that," Miles continued.
He continued to say that James and him developed a real friendship when they played together for the Cavaliers. "I knew LeBron. LeBron used to come over to my house, I'm at Thanksgiving dinner that year with LeBron...this is my guy."
The Cavaliers finished 35-47 in James's rookie season in 2003, a significant improvement over the previous season, when Cleveland finished 17-65.
