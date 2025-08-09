Ex-Warriors First-Round Pick Joins Clippers Training Camp Roster
The roster for the 2025-26 season is mostly set for the LA Clippers. Although they have an open roster spot, they don't have any flexibility with their money. They're a little more than $1 million away from the tax apron, less than the amount of a minimum contract. So, unless they waive someone else, the roster should be set.
The Clippers are still adding bodies for training camp, though, and just brought in two former first-round picks. Keith Smith of Spotrac announced on Saturday afternoon that they are bringing in Patrick Baldwin Jr. and TyTy Washington for training camp.
Baldwin Jr. was actually last with the Clippers. They signed him to a two-way contract last season, but had to waive him after a flurry of moves that included Jordan Miller being waived from his standard NBA contract and brought back on a two-way. The Clippers are maxed out on two-way contracts, with Miller, Kobe Sanders, and Trentyn Flowers under contract.
Patrick Baldwin Jr. is a former five-star prospect who went to play for his father at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, leaving after one season and becoming the 28th overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors.
He spent one season with Golden State before he was traded to the Washington Wizards for the now Clippers guard Chris Paul. After a season and a half with Washington, he was traded to the San Antonio Spurs to help facilitate the Kyle Kuzma-Khris Middleton trade between the Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks. The Spurs waived him soon after, which is how he ended up signing a two-way deal with the Clippers.
TyTy Washington's NBA Path
TyTy Washington has a very similar story to Baldwin. Washington is also a former five-star prospect out of high school, spending one year at Kentucky before declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft. He was actually selected with the pick directly after Baldwin, going 29th overall in a series of draft night trades to the Houston Rockets.
After one year in Houston, he was sent to the Atlanta Hawks, who then turned around and traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder a few days later. The Thunder waived him before the start of the season, and since then, he's been on two-way contracts with the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks.
In 58 career games, Washington has averaged 3.3 PPG, 1.2 APG, and 1.1 RPG. He's been dominant in the G-League, though, averaging 22.5 PPG in 53 G-League games.
