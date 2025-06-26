Ex-Clippers Player, European Legend Announces Retirement
In the 2017-2018 season, the Los Angeles Clippers were in a much different spot than in previous years. Chris Paul was gone, having joined the Houston Rockets with current Clippers guard James Harden. Blake Griffin was a tenured veteran, DeAndre Jordan was coming off back-to-back career years, and the team was no longer a contender in the Western Conference.
In a move that looked to spark some hope from the team and possibly replace Chris Paul's playmaking at the point guard spot, the Clippers signed Miloš Teodosić.
Teodosić was a highly crafty guard with a knack for no-look passes and shifty offense. While he came to the NBA later in his career, and only played in 60 overall games in two seasons with the Clippers, he is a European legend in the basketball world.
On Thursday, he announced his retirement from the game of basketball in an official statement.
"Dear friends, respected fans and connoisseurs of basketball, First of all, thank you for 30 years of joint struggle, enjoyment, joy and sorrow. The time has come to say goodbye to one phase of my love for the magical game of hoops," Teodosić wrote.
He leaves behind an illustrious international career, having won the EuroLeague MVP award in 2010, as well as being a EuroLeague champion in 2016 and being named to the EuroLeague 2010-20 All-Decade Team in 2020.
Teodosić also received multiple All-EuroLeague First and Second Team selections, won the FIBA Europe Player of the Year award in 2010, and was an Olympic Silver Medalist with Serbia in 2016.
