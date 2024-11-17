Ex-Clippers Star Breaks Silence on Physical Altercation With Fan
Not too long ago, Montrezel Harrell was once one of the most beloved Clippers players. He was a Sixth Man of the Year and helped galvanize a new culture in the organization after Blake Griffin was traded.
As the years went by, Harrell lost his place in the league and is now playing for the Adelaide 36ers in the National Basketball League. Unfortunately, in a recent game against Melbourne United, Harrell became physical with a fan after the fan became physical with one of his teammates.
"But I’m the bad guy right I literally try calm down but then mf want try the tuff 💩💩 so now I’m riding for my team sorry not sorry 🤷🏿♂️🤷🏿♂️🤷🏿♂️," Harrell said on social media.
The animosity between the 36ers and Melbourne United had been brewing all throughout the game. Had the officials tempered the emotions between Harrell and his opposition, there may have been a moment to simmer the tension. Harrell was actually ejected in the game against Melbourne United after getting into an incident with Shea Ili over an offensive foul call.
As a member of the Adelaide 36ers, Harrell is averaging 20.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists on 56% shooting from the field. His numbers are reminiscent of his last season with the LA Clippers, where he averaged 18.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists on 58% shooting from the field. It remains to be seen how the NBL will punish Harrell for the altercation with a fan.
