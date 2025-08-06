Ex-Clippers Star Defends LeBron James After Viral Post
LeBron James has reached a level of celebrity status where everything and anything he does is over-examined by the public eye. Whether it's what he's doing during a vacation or how his golf swing looks as he picks up the sport, there's always going to be opinions and criticism around what he does.
This summer, as James heads into his NBA-record 23rd season, the spotlight has been especially on him after rumors circulated that the legend could potentially leave Los Angeles. Those rumors were fueled even more after he posted photos of himself working out with a Clippers logo behind him, but a former teammate of James chimed in with his defense.
Patrick Beverley Responds
During the Pat Bev Podcast with Rone, ex-LA Clippers star Patrick Beverley came to the defense of James after his co-host, Rone, was implying that James may have posted these photos with the Clippers logo for a reason.
"It's a mutual site that other NBA guys, you see Tyrese Maxey was there, that other NBA guys can work out there, that it won't be frowned upon," Beverley said. In response to the counterargument that James did the same thing in Cleveland, Beverley added on.
"It's his Instagram Rone, he can post a f****** picture it's okay," Beverley said.
The Truth About The Court
During the clip, Beverley mentions how other NBA players such as Tyrese Maxey and Zach LaVine, along with James, have been spotted working out at the facility. Connecting the dots and through other reporting, there's a reason why those players work out there: it's a Klutch Sports facility now.
LaVine, Maxey, and James are all represented by Rich Paul, the founder of Klutch Sports and one of the biggest agents in basketball. So while there may be Clippers branding at the facility, given that it was an old facility of the team, James was simply working out at a gym run by his agency.
LeBron James' Future
A move to the Clippers seems very unlikely for James, especially since they already have a star-studded team and no room for James, realistically. James currently has just one year remaining on his contract after opting in to his player option, but it could just be his last year in the NBA.
As mentioned previously, he's likely going to set the all-time games played record next season on top of playing the most seasons in a career. Already being the all-time leading scorer, among other records, the only thing that would really boost his legacy further at this point would be another NBA title.
