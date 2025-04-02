Ex-Clippers Star’s Harsh Russell Westbrook Statement

All Clippers

Former Los Angeles Clippers star Lou Williams shares harsh statement on Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook

Apr 1, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) controls the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) guards in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets played the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, a game that, by the records, would indicate Denver had the upper hand. However, Minnesota entered the contest with a 3-0 lead in the season series, proving to be a difficult matchup for the Nuggets to handle. On Tuesday night, it was the same thing all over again.

Despite Nikola Jokic's legendary performance, which included a 61-point triple-double, the Nuggets lost to the Timberwolves 140-139 in overtime. While it was an entertaining game, the ending was one Nuggets fans will want to forget, as two late mistakes by Russell Westbrook cost them the game. On the latest episode of Run It Back, former Los Angeles Clippers star Lou Williams shared his thoughts.

"When you make compound mistakes... do one bonehead thing, and you try to correct it, and you just end up doing another bonehead thing," Williams shared. "That was a compound mistake by Russell Westbrook...cost Jokic a heck of a game."

As mentioned, Jokic finished with 61 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in the loss. While the Nuggets were without Jamal Murray, and he certainly would've altered the outcome of the game, the two late-game mistakes by Westbrook proved to be the determining factor.

Following Denver's loss and the rest of the outcomes from Tuesday night, the Western Conference standings have shaken up as only a handful of games remain for each side. For Denver, they'll prepare for a Wednesday night contest at home versus the San Antonio Spurs.

