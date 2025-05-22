All Clippers

Ex-Lakers, Clippers Star's Bold Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kobe Bryant Comparison

Former 17-year NBA veteran Lou Williams makes intriguing comparison for Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Grant Mona

May 20, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) in the fourth quarter during game one of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images / Brett Rojo-Imagn Images
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won his first NBA Most Valuable Player Award after Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. With his 31-point performance to take a 1-0 lead against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Gilgeous-Alexander once again solidified his long-running MVP campaign.

Comparisons are starting to arise for the young superstar of the Thunder, and now that he has an MVP on his ledger, conversations about his place amongst greats are already starting to take place. Gilgeous-Alexander won the scoring title this season, averaging 32.7 points per game and leading the Thunder to a 68-14 record and the top seed in the Western Conference.

Former Clippers and Lakers star Lou Williams went on FanDuel TV's "Run It Back" to discuss the comparisons between Gilgeous-Alexander and Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant. Williams played with both players and had a fascinating comparison when talking about their work ethic and mentality.

"I can see a lot of Kobe influence on him. The way that he speaks...you can see his personality all over the way this team carries themselves," Williams said about the Thunder superstar. "If anything was wrong and we had a problem, he didn't want to go back and forth, he didn't want to chirp back at us, let me fix it... In order to be a great leader, you got to learn how to follow first."

Bryant won his first MVP award in the 2007-08 season, leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 57-25 record and the top seed in the West, much like the Thunder. Bryant played in 82 games that season, averaging 28.3 points per game.

The Lakers lost to the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals that season, but the comparisons regarding play style and mentality are starting to look pretty similar.

