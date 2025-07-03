Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Reacts to Lakers Signing Deandre Ayton
The Los Angeles Lakers entered the offseason with one priority: add a center alongside Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves. They learned that lesson the hard way, going up against the super-sized Minnesota Timberwolves as Rudy Gobert posted 27 points and 24 rebounds in a close-out Game 5 to beat the Lakers in the first round.
Heading into the offseason and even at the trade deadline, the Lakers have been linked to several centers, including Charlotte's Mark Williams and Utah's Walker Kessler. Now, after a buyout agreement was reached with the Portland Trail Blazers, a center fell into LA's lap, with them agreeing to a two-year deal with former 1st overall pick Deandre Ayton.
While Ayton has had his ups and downs during his NBA career, he gives the Lakers a starting center option for the next two years, unless they make another deal. Seeing this deal, ex-Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley chimed in with his reaction to the deal.
"Ayton to Lakers is so tough. good 4th option @PatBevPod," Beverley shared in a post to his X account. Ayton appeared in only 40 games with the Trail Blazers this past season, averaging 14.4 points and 10.2 rebounds.
Ayton began his career with the Phoenix Suns, being the 1st overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft over the likes of Luka Doncic and Trae Young. While his stint in Phoenix was rocky, he now teams up with Doncic and could very well become that physical presence they need.
Related Articles
New York Knicks Showing Interest in Ben Simmons
NBA Fans React To Clippers Signing Ex-Laker, NBA Champion