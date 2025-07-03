All Clippers

Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Reacts to Lakers Signing Deandre Ayton

Dec 8, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton (2) reaches for a pass in front of Los Angeles Lakers guard Max Christie (12) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers entered the offseason with one priority: add a center alongside Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves. They learned that lesson the hard way, going up against the super-sized Minnesota Timberwolves as Rudy Gobert posted 27 points and 24 rebounds in a close-out Game 5 to beat the Lakers in the first round.

Heading into the offseason and even at the trade deadline, the Lakers have been linked to several centers, including Charlotte's Mark Williams and Utah's Walker Kessler. Now, after a buyout agreement was reached with the Portland Trail Blazers, a center fell into LA's lap, with them agreeing to a two-year deal with former 1st overall pick Deandre Ayton.

While Ayton has had his ups and downs during his NBA career, he gives the Lakers a starting center option for the next two years, unless they make another deal. Seeing this deal, ex-Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley chimed in with his reaction to the deal.

"Ayton to Lakers is so tough. good 4th option @PatBevPod," Beverley shared in a post to his X account. Ayton appeared in only 40 games with the Trail Blazers this past season, averaging 14.4 points and 10.2 rebounds.

Ayton began his career with the Phoenix Suns, being the 1st overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft over the likes of Luka Doncic and Trae Young. While his stint in Phoenix was rocky, he now teams up with Doncic and could very well become that physical presence they need.

Liam Willerup
