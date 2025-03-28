Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley's Bold James Harden Statement
The Los Angeles Clippers have been one of the top success stories of the NBA this season. While many expected the Clippers to drop in the standings without Paul George and Kawhi Leonard injured, they now head into the playoffs with their core led by their four All-Star level starters. While Leonard is now getting into form, they wouldn't be where they are without James Harden.
In his age-35 season, Harden made his way back to the All-Star game and has single-handedly led the team to wins. Now with the Clippers looking to continue this momentum into the playoffs, former NBA guard Patrick Beverley shared a bold statement about the former MVP.
"I seen the comparison with James Harden and D-Wade. While I'm taking James Harden over D-Wade, it's only because longevity," Beverley shared on his podcast The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone.
Wade has Harden beat in several accomplishments, including NBA championships, All-NBA, All-Star and All-Defense. However, Harden individually has the edge with an MVP and better statistical averages outside of blocks and field goal percentage. However, when Wade was 35 he was starting to decline, while Harden is playing at an All-Star, All-NBA level.
Harden is set to have a player option for $36 million this summer, and his recent play could be enough to secure himself another big contract before he reaches the end of his career. As for now, Harden will look to lead these Clippers with Leonard into the playoffs.
