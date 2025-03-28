LA Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets Injury Report
The Los Angeles Clippers continue their detour in New York with a game against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night after a win against the New York Knicks earlier in the week.
Friday's game will be the second and final meeting of the season between the two teams. Their first game ended in a blowout 126-67 win for the Clippers, which is still currently the largest point differential win of the season. The Clippers' defense was staggering as they held every Net started under 10 points.
Los Angeles is coming into the game with five players listed on their injury report: Patrick Baldwin Jr., Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers, Jordan Miller, and Seth Lundy.
Patrick Baldwin Jr. is out due to his two-way G League contract, Cam Christie is out on a G League assignment, Trentyn Flowers is out due to his two-way contract, Jordan Miller is out with left hamstring tendinopathy, and Seth Lundy is out due to his two-way contract.
Kawhi Leonard and James Harden are both available on Friday.
The Nets are coming into the game with nine players listed on their injury report: Reece Beekman, Noah Clowney, Tyson Etienne, Tosan Ecbuomwan, De'Anthony Melton, Day'Ron Sharpe, Cam Thomas, Trendon Watford, and Ziare Williams.
Reece Beekman is out due to his two-way contract, Noah Clowney is probable with right wrist soreness, Tyson Etienne is out due to his two-way contract, and Tosan Ecbuomwan is out due to his two-way contract.
De'Anthony Melton is out with a left knee ACL tear, Day'Ron Sharpe is out with a right knee sprain, Cam Thomas is out with a left hamstring strain, Trendon Watford is questionable with an illness, and Ziare Williams is questionable with an illness.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Brooklyn Nets will face off at 7:30 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Latest James Harden Update After Injury in Thunder-Clippers Game
NBA Admits Massive Missed Call in Clippers vs OKC Thunder
James Harden Breaks Silence on Injury Scare in Clippers-Thunder