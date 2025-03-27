Kawhi Leonard's Statement on Ben Simmons' Health After Clippers-Knicks
The LA Clippers took down the New York Knicks on Wednesday night in Madison Square Garden. The Clippers have now won nine of their last 11 games to move to 41-31 on the season and into sixth place in the Western Conference.
LA was led by their star duo of James Harden and Kawhi Leonard on Wednesday night, as the two future Hall of Famers put the Clippers on their back. Harden dropped a team-high 29 points with 6 rebounds and 6 assists, while Leonard contributed 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists.
The Clippers' star duo has been incredible lately, but LA's depth has seriously stepped up to help take the team to the next level.
Guys like Kris Dunn, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Derrick Jones Jr. have all been huge pieces for the Clippers, but former first-overall pick Ben Simmons has not been producing at the level that many hoped.
Simmons recently returned from a seven-game injury absence, but has not seemed like his usual self with all the injury concerns. Of course, Simmons has still shown glimpses of his potential.
In Wednesday's win, Simmons had 2 points, 2 assists, and 8 rebounds on 1-4 shooting from the field. After the game, Leonard talked about Simmons' injury and how he will get more comfortable as he gets more on-court reps.
“I think with him it’s just about getting comfortable; you know how good he’s feeling with his body wise and I think he’s getting better," Leonard said about Simmons. "He had a little setback with his health but now like I said he’s getting stronger."
"He’s playing more with us, playing with pace, guarding well, and I think that will just keep slowly improving," Leonard continued. "Once he figures out guys spots cause he loves to pass and just get out in transition.”
The 28-year-old, 6-foot-10 point guard has tons of potential that he has shown throughout the years, but injuries have severely held him back. If Simmons can overcome the injury concerns and become a true two-way force in LA, the Clippers would benefit greatly.
