Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley's Bold Knicks Statement After Celtics Game 4
The Boston Celtics entered the 2024-25 NBA season as favorites to win the NBA Championship, which would've made them the first back-to-back champions since the Golden State Warriors in 2018 and 2017, and the first to do so in the Eastern Conference since the Miami Heat in 2013 and 2012. However, the odds are not in their favor to do so.
After Game 4 and a late-game injury that will have Celtics star Jayson Tatum sidelined for months, Boston trails 3-1 in the series with Game 5 at home on Wednesday night. While the Knicks fans may credit Jalen Brunson or OG Anunoby for their success this series, ex-Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley believes a different player has been the main difference-maker.
"What I've seen in this series is Mitchell Robinson has been, to me, the MVP of the series," Beverley said on his podcast. He went on to credit Robinson for his efforts on the offensive boards, where he has grabbed 15 so far in the series. In Game 4, Robinson's five offensive rebounds contributed to New York's 15 second-chance points.
While Robinson hasn't held his own at the free-throw line, shooting 30.4% in the series, he's been able to make up for it with rebounds and defense. Robinson didn't even play his first game of the season for the Knicks till the end of February, and is now making his impact felt as he tries to help the Knicks to their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999.
The Knicks will have a chance to close the series out on Wednesday night, with Game 5 tipping off in Boston at 7:00 p.m. EST.
