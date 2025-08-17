All Clippers

Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley's Bold Prediction on New Lakers Player

Former LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley has high hopes for a new member of the Los Angeles Lakers

Farbod Esnaashari

December 25, 2019; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley (21) reacts against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Both the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers have made big changes to their rosters this offseason. While each team has numerous players with a ton to prove, former Clippers guard Patrick Beverley has very high expectations for one member of the Lakers.

Among the changes that the Lakers made this offseason were signing Deandre Ayton, Jake LaRavia, and Marcus Smart.

When it comes to Marcus Smart specifically though, Beverley has very high expectations for him.

“Marcus Smart has something to prove,” Beverley said on a new episode of the Pat Bev Podcast.

“People don’t understand past the trade deadline. Marcus Smart was playing some really good basketball with the Wizards. And he has motivation to get a new contract, to get back to the Marcus Smart he knows he is," Beverley added.

In 15 games with the Washington Wizards, Smart averaged 9.3 points, 2.5 assists, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.1 steals on 44/39/69 shooting from the field. All the of the numbers were decent sized downgrades from his years on the Celtics and first season with the Memphis Grizzlies. Regardless, Beverley has high expectations.

Mar 22, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Washington Wizards guard Marcus Smart (36) reacts after making a basket against the New York Knicks during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

“I think he’s going to have a stunning year, don’t sleep on the Lakers," Beverley concluded.

What Caused Marcus Smart's Departure From the Grizzlies?

Smart had a very promising start to his tenure with the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2023-24 NBA season. In 20 games, he averaged 14.5 points, 4.3 assists, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.1 steals on 43/31/77 shooting from the field. Unfortunately, all he ever played that season was 20 games.

That inability to stay on the court continued into the 2024-25 NBA season, where Smart only played 19 games with the team before ultimately getting traded to the Wizards. In two total seasons, Smart only played 54 games. Trading for Smart was a decision that Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman openly admitted didn't work after it happened.

"We made a move that so far to date, hadn't worked," Kleiman said after the trade. "I'd much rather own that myself. That starts with me. You cut your losses on a move, and we put ourselves in the best position to build the team going forward."

Moving Forward on the Lakers

Mar 13, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Wizards guard Marcus Smart (36) shoots on Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Smart has a legitimate chance at a career resurgence with the Lakers. He has a player option after next season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in the 2027-28 season. There's a legitimate need and a chance for Smart to become both an important piece and an X-Factor for Los Angeles.

