Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley's Bold Prediction on New Lakers Player
Both the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers have made big changes to their rosters this offseason. While each team has numerous players with a ton to prove, former Clippers guard Patrick Beverley has very high expectations for one member of the Lakers.
Among the changes that the Lakers made this offseason were signing Deandre Ayton, Jake LaRavia, and Marcus Smart.
When it comes to Marcus Smart specifically though, Beverley has very high expectations for him.
“Marcus Smart has something to prove,” Beverley said on a new episode of the Pat Bev Podcast.
“People don’t understand past the trade deadline. Marcus Smart was playing some really good basketball with the Wizards. And he has motivation to get a new contract, to get back to the Marcus Smart he knows he is," Beverley added.
In 15 games with the Washington Wizards, Smart averaged 9.3 points, 2.5 assists, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.1 steals on 44/39/69 shooting from the field. All the of the numbers were decent sized downgrades from his years on the Celtics and first season with the Memphis Grizzlies. Regardless, Beverley has high expectations.
“I think he’s going to have a stunning year, don’t sleep on the Lakers," Beverley concluded.
What Caused Marcus Smart's Departure From the Grizzlies?
Smart had a very promising start to his tenure with the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2023-24 NBA season. In 20 games, he averaged 14.5 points, 4.3 assists, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.1 steals on 43/31/77 shooting from the field. Unfortunately, all he ever played that season was 20 games.
That inability to stay on the court continued into the 2024-25 NBA season, where Smart only played 19 games with the team before ultimately getting traded to the Wizards. In two total seasons, Smart only played 54 games. Trading for Smart was a decision that Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman openly admitted didn't work after it happened.
"We made a move that so far to date, hadn't worked," Kleiman said after the trade. "I'd much rather own that myself. That starts with me. You cut your losses on a move, and we put ourselves in the best position to build the team going forward."
Moving Forward on the Lakers
Smart has a legitimate chance at a career resurgence with the Lakers. He has a player option after next season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in the 2027-28 season. There's a legitimate need and a chance for Smart to become both an important piece and an X-Factor for Los Angeles.