Memphis Grizzlies GM Explains Decision for Recent Trade
The Memphis Grizzlies didn't make the headline move at the trade deadline that some were hoping or expecting in the form of Kevin Durant or Jimmy Butler. However, they did trade away Marcus Smart and Jake LaRavia in a move that some didn't expect.
In a press conference with the media, Memphis Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman explained his reasoning for the trades at the deadline. When it comes to Marcus Smart, specifically, Kleiman owned up to the move just not working. Smart's value declined as he wasn't able to stay healthy.
"We made a move that so far to date, hadn't worked," Kleiman said. "I'd much rather own that myself. That starts with me. You cut your losses on a move, and we put ourselves in the best position to build the team going forward."
In the case of Jake LaRavia, Kleiman saw redundancy on his roster between Jaylen Wells, GG Jackson, and Ziaire Williams.
"You can't have too many guys at the same position competing for the same opportunity," Kleiman said. "I don't think we put Jake in the best spot early on where he had much of a pathway to play. Some of this was trying to consolidate at some level, because we can't play everybody."
Even though the Grizzlies didn't acquire another All-Star player, the trades they made gives them the flexibility to do so in the future. For now, the team has an opportunity to win a championship with the current team they have.
