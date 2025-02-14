All Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies GM Explains Decision for Recent Trade

Memphis Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman explained trading Marcus Smart and Jake LaRavia

Nov 20, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Cam Spencer (24), guard Marcus Smart (36), guard Ja Morant (12), forward GG Jackson II (45) and guard Yuki Kawamura (17) react from the bench during the second half against the Philadelphia 76ers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Nov 20, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Cam Spencer (24), guard Marcus Smart (36), guard Ja Morant (12), forward GG Jackson II (45) and guard Yuki Kawamura (17) react from the bench during the second half against the Philadelphia 76ers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies didn't make the headline move at the trade deadline that some were hoping or expecting in the form of Kevin Durant or Jimmy Butler. However, they did trade away Marcus Smart and Jake LaRavia in a move that some didn't expect.

In a press conference with the media, Memphis Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman explained his reasoning for the trades at the deadline. When it comes to Marcus Smart, specifically, Kleiman owned up to the move just not working. Smart's value declined as he wasn't able to stay healthy.

"We made a move that so far to date, hadn't worked," Kleiman said. "I'd much rather own that myself. That starts with me. You cut your losses on a move, and we put ourselves in the best position to build the team going forward."

In the case of Jake LaRavia, Kleiman saw redundancy on his roster between Jaylen Wells, GG Jackson, and Ziaire Williams.

Former Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia
Jan 30, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia (3) handles the ball as Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) defends during the third quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

"You can't have too many guys at the same position competing for the same opportunity," Kleiman said. "I don't think we put Jake in the best spot early on where he had much of a pathway to play. Some of this was trying to consolidate at some level, because we can't play everybody."

Even though the Grizzlies didn't acquire another All-Star player, the trades they made gives them the flexibility to do so in the future. For now, the team has an opportunity to win a championship with the current team they have.

