Ex-NBA Star Makes Big Jimmy Butler Statement Amid Steph Curry Injury
The Golden State Warriors have an incredibly uphill battle ahead of them as they face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Even with Steph Curry, the Warriors weren't favored to win the series, but without him, it's become tremendously harder.
Despite how shorthanded the Warriors are without Curry, former LA Clippers star Lou Williams still believes in the team. Specifically, Williams has high faith in Jimmy Butler.
"Jimmy has always been an All-Star, superstar-level guy," Williams said on Run It Back. "Every team he's played on, he's been the #1 or #2 option, and Steph Curry going out now, he's back to the #1 option. This is territory that he's familiar with. This is who he's been his whole career."
Even though the Warriors aren't favored to win the series against Minnesota, Williams believes that Golden State will be fine.
"I think this team will be fine," Williams said. "Obviously, when a guy like Steph Curry goes out, there's a huge void there, but they have guys that can do their part and grind out wins until they get back him on the floor."
Jimmy Butler may have been a number-one option throughout his career, but he's now 35 years old. No one can sustain that level of effort as age catches up to them, and every great player starts needing someone else to be the number one option.
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 on Saturday.
Related Articles
Shai Gilgeous Alexander's Former Teammate Sends Heartfelt Message
17-Year NBA Veteran Expected to Return to Clippers
Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Reacts to Wild Knicks-Celtics Finish