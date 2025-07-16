Exclusive: Lakers Legend Reacts to Bradley Beal Signing With Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers were already being viewed as offseason winners after bringing in Brook Lopez and John Collins, but expanded upon that Wednesday when they landed Bradley Beal after his buyout from the Phoenix Suns. With reports sharing it's a two-year, $11 million deal, the Clippers land an elite scorer on a bargain contract.
Joining Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Ivica Zubac, the Clippers replace Norman Powell with Beal, who's arguably better. Ahead of the 2025 ESPY Awards, Los Angeles Lakers legend Byron Scott spoke with Clippers On SI about the Clippers' recent move, sharing his thoughts on how it positions them in a loaded Western Conference.
"Well, the Clippers are always dangerous," Scott shared. "Any time you got Kawhi Leonard and you got Tyronn Lue, one of the best coaches in this league, they're gonna be, you know, something to deal with. I think for Bradley, for him, it's kind of a rebirth."
Scott also went on to add that he gives "the Clippers another guy who can flat out put it in the bucket." Even though his scoring volume has taken a dip since joining the Suns, Beal has averaged 17.6 points and 4.3 assists per game the past two seasons while shooting 50.5% from the field and 40.7% from three.
The Clippers also appear to be in a position to land Chris Paul, which would cap off a tremendous offseason by Lawrence Frank and this Clippers front office. However, what matters at the end of the day is what they can do on the court.
