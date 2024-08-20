All Clippers

Five-Time All-Star is Still an NBA Free Agent

Five-time NBA All-Star John Wall is still a free agent after last playing for the LA Clippers

Dec 10, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall (11) goes for a dunk in the second quarter at Capital One Arena.
/ Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Five-time All-Star John Wall has not appeared in an NBA game since being traded by the LA Clippers in 2023. Sent back to the Houston Rockets where he spent one season before joining the Clippers, Wall was waived and never picked up.

In 34 games with the Clippers (three starts), Wall averaged 11.4 points and 5.2 assists in 22.2 minutes per game. An abdominal injury sidelined him in January of that season, and he did not appear in another NBA game after that.

In Wall's last NBA appearance he finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, and four assists against the Denver Nuggets.

Still an NBA free agent, Wall is hoping to make a comeback.

In an episode of Paul George's Podcast P earlier this summer, Wall said, "I'm willing to accept any role it is to be on a team. If it's playing, not playing, being in a Udonis Haslem role. Anything like that, I just want to be in a NBA jersey again, because I know how much the game means to me, how much I still have left. If it's helping a team playing, if it's helping a team being a coach or a mentor, I'm willing to accept that."

Wall has still been working out in hopes an NBA opportunity presents itself. The 13-year NBA veteran was recently present at one of the Rico Hines UCLA offseason runs (via bellikemike on Instagram):

Wall's best years came with the Washington Wizards where he made five All-Star teams and one All-NBA team.

Expressing a willingness to accept any role that gets him back in the NBA, Wall is hoping for another opportunity.

