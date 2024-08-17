Former LA Clippers Rookie Signs With New Team in Poland
After a collegiate career at NC State, 6-foot-5 guard Wendell "C.J." Williams made his NBA debut with the LA Clippers in 2017. This was a transitional season for the Clippers, as Chris Paul had been traded away over the summer and Blake Griffin was traded midway through that season.
Williams appeared in 38 games for the Clippers (18 starts), averaging 5.5 points in 18.6 minutes per game. After being waived by the Clippers in 2018, Williams signed a two-way contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
It was reported this week by Start Lublin, a club in the Polish Basketball League, that Williams had signed with them (h/t HoopsHype):
Williams last appeared in an NBA game in 2019, but is still just 34 years old.
One of Williams' best moments in the NBA came in his rookie season with the Clippers when he hit a game-winning three against the Atlanta Hawks:
The 2017-18 Clippers finished 42-40 despite dealing Paul over the summer and Griffin during the season. While this group narrowly missed the playoffs, they extended LA's streak of winning seasons that is still active.
Williams should have an opportunity to play a lot for his new club. The 34-year-old guard showed some off-the-dribble ability in his brief time in the NBA, and also has a lot of experience in the G League.
In 190 career regular season G League games, Williams averaged 13.3 points.
