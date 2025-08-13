Former NBA Star Calls Out Clippers Roster After Bradley Beal Statement
In the wake of losing to the Denver Nuggets in seven games in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs, the Los Angeles Clippers had decisions to make.
Do they run it back with the same team, blow up the roster, or add around the edges and improve the team to make a title run?
Even though the Clippers won 18 of their last 21 games to end the regular season, their issues were glaring in the postseason. Their lack of a backup center hurt them when star center Ivica Zubac was off the floor; they missed a secondary ballhandler at the guard position outside of James Harden, and they lacked athleticism against the likes of Aaron Gordon.
How did the Clippers address their issues?
President of Basketball Operations, Lawrence Frank, put on his figurative hard hat and went to work on the roster.
The Clippers acquired John Collins in a three-team trade involving Norman Powell going to the Miami Heat. Collins adds an athletic presence and scoring to the frontcourt and gives Los Angeles another athletic option on the wing.
Brook Lopez signed a two-year deal to address their backup center issue, and brings rim protection and floor spacing at a massive size, even at his older age.
Chris Paul returned to Los Angeles and signed with the Clippers, bringing veteran leadership and playmaking ability in a limited role off the bench.
Bradley Beal was bought out by the Phoenix Suns and quickly signed with the Clippers after Norman Powell was traded. Beal adds another potent scoring option at the shooting guard position.
Jeff Teague does not believe in the Clippers
Teague made an appearance on his show "Club 520" to discuss Bradley Beal's comments, saying, "I need a ring...I want one bad."
“I just don’t think this is a good [team], I don’t think it is. Like, if this was three years ago, I’d be like, ‘It’s the best team you could put together right here.’ And now I think age is undefeated," Teague said. "That’s the oldest team in NBA history, bro. I love that group. It’s a good team, bro. I love that group. I just don’t like it when there are so many stars on a team."
The panel continued to discuss the outlook of the Clippers saying, “And they’re all old, so it doesn’t matter anymore. But it’s just… The best game they play, the way they play, is isolation basketball…I’m just saying the way they play is isolation basketball. Kawhi Leonard is one of the best isolation players. He plays isolation. James Harden plays like that. That’s a big two.”
While the Clippers have failed at creating a star-studded team in the past by bringing in James Harden to the core of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook in the 2023-2024 season, they addressed every weakness they had this offseason.
Los Angeles is projected to be at the top of the playoff mix in a Western Conference that is only going to improve in the 2025-2026 season.
