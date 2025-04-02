Former NBA Star Shares Harsh Truth on Ja Morant Controversy
On Tuesday night, Steph Curry made history against the Memphis Grizzlies in a phenomenal 50-point game.
However, somehow, one of the bigger stories of the night was centered around Ja Morant and his using a gun taunt celebration. While the celebration itself wasn't that big of a violation because it was Morant who was doing it, the moment became a much bigger deal.
Former Clippers star Lou Williams believes that while the decision wasn't smart by Morant, he's also held to a higher standard because of previous situations.
"Look at any NBA bench; all the guys are doing this celebration. But Ja Morant has to have the self-awareness," Williams said on FanDuel TV's Run It Back show. "He has different rules with this particular thing."
Williams added that Morant just needs to stay away from gun celebrations in general. While it may seem nitpicky, it's the truth.
"There's two guys that can't do gun celebrations no more. Ja Morant and Gilbert Arenas. Just stay away from it," Williams added. "Draymond did want the tech, like, 'Bro, you can't point a gun at our bench.'"
It's easy to understand why Ja Morant doesn't have the same level of joy in playing basketball as he once did. The emotions he shows on the court clearly illustrate that. Unfortunately, most of his current situation was self-inflicted.
