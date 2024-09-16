All Clippers

Former Toronto Raptors Player Sends Message to DeMar DeRozan on Instagram

DeMar DeRozan is still beloved by his former Toronto Raptors teammates.

Joey Linn

Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) and guard Norman Powell (24) against the Washington Wizards.
Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) and guard Norman Powell (24) against the Washington Wizards. / Tom Szczerbowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan spent nine seasons with the Toronto Raptors to begin his career. Now with the Sacramento Kings after stops with the San Antonio Spurs and Chicago Bulls, DeRozan remains a legend in Toronto.

Toronto's all-time leading scorer, DeRozan accomplished a lot in nearly a decade with the Raptors.

Recently releasing his “Above the Noise” book, DeRozan has been pulling up to different venues to promote his work and interact with fans. Making a stop in Toronto, DeRozan shared a collaboration post with NBA Canada on Instagram.

Via NBA Canada: “@DeMar_DeRozan came back to his old stomping grounds in Toronto to celebrate the release of his new book ‘Above the noise’! 📚”

DeRozan received a message under this post from LA Clippers guard and his former Raptors teammate Norman Powell.

Via Powell: “Legend 💯🐐”

Norman Powell and DeMar DeRozan
Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell (24) and guard DeMar DeRozan (10) against the Phoenix Suns. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Powell spent the first six years of his NBA career in Toronto and was on the 2019 team that won a championship. Now with the Clippers, Powell is one of the NBA’s top reserves.

The support DeRozan still has from everyone he crossed paths with in Toronto is strong. This includes Raptors fans who always show DeRozan love when he returns as an opponent.

Entering his first season in Sacramento, DeRozan is looking to lead the Kings back to the NBA playoffs after a Play-In Tournament exit last season.

Related Articles

Steph Curry References James Harden's Iconic Shot During Olympics Celebration

Patrick Beverley's Honest Quote on Former Clippers Teammate Kawhi Leonard

France Basketball Veteran, Clippers Player Announces Olympics Retirement

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News