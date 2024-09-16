Former Toronto Raptors Player Sends Message to DeMar DeRozan on Instagram
Six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan spent nine seasons with the Toronto Raptors to begin his career. Now with the Sacramento Kings after stops with the San Antonio Spurs and Chicago Bulls, DeRozan remains a legend in Toronto.
Toronto's all-time leading scorer, DeRozan accomplished a lot in nearly a decade with the Raptors.
Recently releasing his “Above the Noise” book, DeRozan has been pulling up to different venues to promote his work and interact with fans. Making a stop in Toronto, DeRozan shared a collaboration post with NBA Canada on Instagram.
Via NBA Canada: “@DeMar_DeRozan came back to his old stomping grounds in Toronto to celebrate the release of his new book ‘Above the noise’! 📚”
DeRozan received a message under this post from LA Clippers guard and his former Raptors teammate Norman Powell.
Via Powell: “Legend 💯🐐”
Powell spent the first six years of his NBA career in Toronto and was on the 2019 team that won a championship. Now with the Clippers, Powell is one of the NBA’s top reserves.
The support DeRozan still has from everyone he crossed paths with in Toronto is strong. This includes Raptors fans who always show DeRozan love when he returns as an opponent.
Entering his first season in Sacramento, DeRozan is looking to lead the Kings back to the NBA playoffs after a Play-In Tournament exit last season.
