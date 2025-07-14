Giannis Antetokounmpo Addresses Playing in New York, Los Angeles
Regardless of what moment in time it is, NBA fans are enamored with the idea of superstars playing in major markets. While fans may want Giannis Antetokounmpo to play in a major market like Los Angeles or New York, it doesn't seem like he wants to do that himself.
During a recent interview with popular streamer IShowSpeed, Giannis was asked about playing in Los Angeles or New York, to which he gave an answer that may make fans of the Clippers, Lakers, Knicks, and Nets unhappy.
"A lot of people tried to convince me, tried to convince me to go and play there and stuff," Giannis said about New York and Los Angeles. "Nah."
After losing in the first round for three seasons in a row and trading away Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been heavily rumored to be leaving Milwaukee. While Giannis has never publicly said he wants to leave, he continues to be surrounded by rumors.
"Probably, probably, we'll see," Giannis said about staying in Milwaukee. "Probably, I love Milwaukee."
Even though the Bucks have fallen out of the news cycle since becoming NBA champions in 2021, Giannis is still playing at an MVP level.
In 67 games last season, Giannis averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.2 blocks on 60.1% shooting from the field. If the 30-year-old superstar were ever to leave Milwaukee, he would make an immediate impact on his next team.
