Former Clipper Makes Surprising Appearance at Summer League
Many former players show up to the Summer League in support of their current team, but it is rare for a former player to show support.
The Clippers had quite a contingent out for their first Summer League game in Las Vegas. Head coach Tyronn Lue and assistant coaches, owner Steve Ballmer, guard Kris Dunn, and superstar forward Kawhi Leonard.
Leonard is not known to make many public appearances, but when he does, they are grand.
His running mate for five years, Paul George, left the Clippers in free agency in the 2024 offseason, and gave the Clippers a ton of flexibility to sign Kris Dunn, Nicolas Batum, and Derrick Jones Jr., and still remain competitive.
George's year with the Philadelphia 76ers after signing a max contract was nothing short of a disaster. He played in only 41 games in the 2024-2025 season, limited due to multiple injuries, and even so, averaged 16.2 points per game on 43% from the field overall.
George made an appearance for his former team's first NBA Summer League game in Las Vegas against the Houston Rockets.
George said hello to his former teammate Kawhi Leonard and made his rounds with many of the Clippers' staff members.
The Clippers finished 5th in the Western Conference, winning 50 games without George, while the Philadelphia 76ers finished outside of the playoff tournament at 24-58.
Los Angeles had quite the offseason in 2025, adding Brook Lopez and John Collins, while also retaining James Harden and Nicolas Batum. The Clippers are also rumored to be heavily interested in Bradley Beal if the Phoenix Suns buy him out.
Related Articles
New Report Reveals Target Date for Clippers' Bradley Beal Signing
Clippers Star Sends Message To Norman Powell After Heat Trade News
Clippers Executive’s Blunt Statement After John Collins Trade