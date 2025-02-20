Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status for Clippers vs Bucks
On January 25, 2025, the LA Clippers defeated the red-hot Milwaukee Bucks in what has likely been the apex of LA's season.
Since then, the Clippers have struggled quite a bit, but have found themselves bouncing back with a three-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Bucks had their own miniature slump due to Giannis Antetokounmpo due to a calf injury.
Fortunately for the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis participated in practice with the team and has been listed as questionable against the LA Clippers on Thursday night.
When Giannis was asked about the injury during practice, he gave an answer that somewhat sounded like he'd be available against the Clippers on Thursday.
“Nothing scary, but just gotta be, I’m very aware of my body," Giannis said. "You don’t want to go out there and play with fear. You don’t want to go out there and play with fear and overcompensate and don’t be 100 percent and don’t be comfortable. You don’t want to do that, so that’s why I was out.”
Giannis has not played for the Milwaukee Bucks since February 2 against the Memphis Grizzlies, missing the last six games. The team has gone 3-3 in that span and not having him against the Clippers would be a huge detriment. Based on his comments, he'll likely be a game-time decision.
The LA Clippers face off against the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 p.m. EST on Thursday.
