Golden State Warriors Star Ruled Out For Preseason Game Against Clippers
The Golden State Warriors are in Hawaii for their training camp. The team will play a preseason game against the LA Clippers on October 5 before heading back home to prepare for the regular season.
This preseason game will be played at the University of Hawaii where the Clippers have been practicing this week. It is not uncommon for teams to hold star players out of certain preseason games, and Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard will certainly not be playing as he has yet to play any five-on-five during camp.
On the Warriors’ side, it is unclear what they plan to do with Draymond Green and Steph Curry, but they will be without one of their star players.
2022 NBA All-Star Andrew Wiggins has been battling an illness in camp and will not play on Saturday.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: “Andrew Wiggins missed a third straight practice today. He’s in the gym doing some light individual work, but training staff hasn’t cleared him for team practice. Under the weather. He will not play in Saturday’s preseason opener vs Clippers in Hawaii.”
As previously mentioned, it is not uncommon for certain players to miss preseason games even if they are fully healthy, so it makes sense for the Warriors to hold Wiggins out while he is battling an illness.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France