Golden State Warriors Star Ruled Out For Preseason Game Against Clippers

The Warriors will be down at least one starter against the LA Clippers.

Golden State Warriors forwards Draymond Green (23) and Andrew Wiggins (22) and guard Stephen Curry (30) against the Dallas Mavericks.
Golden State Warriors forwards Draymond Green (23) and Andrew Wiggins (22) and guard Stephen Curry (30) against the Dallas Mavericks. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors are in Hawaii for their training camp. The team will play a preseason game against the LA Clippers on October 5 before heading back home to prepare for the regular season.

This preseason game will be played at the University of Hawaii where the Clippers have been practicing this week. It is not uncommon for teams to hold star players out of certain preseason games, and Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard will certainly not be playing as he has yet to play any five-on-five during camp.

On the Warriors’ side, it is unclear what they plan to do with Draymond Green and Steph Curry, but they will be without one of their star players.

Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Steph Curry
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) and forward Draymond Green (23) and guard Stephen Curry (30) against the Dallas Mavericks. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

2022 NBA All-Star Andrew Wiggins has been battling an illness in camp and will not play on Saturday.

Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: “Andrew Wiggins missed a third straight practice today. He’s in the gym doing some light individual work, but training staff hasn’t cleared him for team practice. Under the weather. He will not play in Saturday’s preseason opener vs Clippers in Hawaii.”

As previously mentioned, it is not uncommon for certain players to miss preseason games even if they are fully healthy, so it makes sense for the Warriors to hold Wiggins out while he is battling an illness.

