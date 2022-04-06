Injury Report: Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls

The Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls are set to face off in a game that has Eastern Conference seeding implications for both teams. For Boston, they are looking to maintain their current spot as the 2-seed, while Chicago is looking to climb back into the top-5. The Eastern Conference standings are changing daily, and this game will impact them once again.

Both teams have released their updated injury reports for this matchup, and while they are extensive on both sides, they contain a lot of probable statuses. For Boston, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Al Horford are all listed as probable. For Chicago, Zach LaVine, Matt Thomas, Derrick Jones Jr., and Javonte Green are all probable as well. Alex Caruso is currently being listed as doubtful, and Lonzo Ball remains out indefinitely.

The Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics have been on opposite trajectories all season. While Boston started poorly, Chicago came out of the gates red hot. The teams have since switched, with Boston holding the NBA's best record since the All-Star break, and Chicago holding the league's 7th worst record in that same time. This matchup will be an opportunity for Boston to stay hot, and an opportunity for Chicago to finally show they can hang with the league's top talent.

The Bulls and Celtics are set to tip-off at 5:00 PST in Chicago on Wednesday night.

