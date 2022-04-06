Skip to main content
Injury Report: Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls

Injury Report: Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, and Zach LaVine are all probable for this matchup

Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, and Zach LaVine are all probable for this matchup

The Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls are set to face off in a game that has Eastern Conference seeding implications for both teams. For Boston, they are looking to maintain their current spot as the 2-seed, while Chicago is looking to climb back into the top-5. The Eastern Conference standings are changing daily, and this game will impact them once again.

Both teams have released their updated injury reports for this matchup, and while they are extensive on both sides, they contain a lot of probable statuses. For Boston, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Al Horford are all listed as probable. For Chicago, Zach LaVine, Matt Thomas, Derrick Jones Jr., and Javonte Green are all probable as well. Alex Caruso is currently being listed as doubtful, and Lonzo Ball remains out indefinitely.

The Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics have been on opposite trajectories all season. While Boston started poorly, Chicago came out of the gates red hot. The teams have since switched, with Boston holding the NBA's best record since the All-Star break, and Chicago holding the league's 7th worst record in that same time. This matchup will be an opportunity for Boston to stay hot, and an opportunity for Chicago to finally show they can hang with the league's top talent.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Bulls and Celtics are set to tip-off at 5:00 PST in Chicago on Wednesday night.

Giannis Shares High Praise For Luka Doncic

Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard Shows Off Moves at Practice

Kevin Durant Shares Thoughts on Play-in Tournament

usa_today_15436572.0
News

Injury Report: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, DeAndre Ayton Out vs. Clippers

By Joey Linn45 minutes ago
merlin_163321059_de810d20-a478-452a-b3bc-984a91e647d1-superJumbo
News

Kyrie Irving Shares Thoughts on Knicks vs. Nets Rivalry

By Joey Linn18 hours ago
hi-res-819134ee4ab5d8e1c74f0cef031fccc9_crop_north
News

Donovan Mitchell Addresses Rudy Gobert Situation

By Joey Linn18 hours ago
giannis-antetokounmpo-luka-doncic_t4qb2nxr0b22127mm25z651tm
News

Giannis Shares High Praise For Luka Doncic

By Joey Linn19 hours ago
imageedit_1_3515913325
News

Injury Report: Norman Powell's Updated Status vs. Suns

By Joey Linn20 hours ago
USATSI_18017417_168390270_lowres
News

Clippers Hope Norman Powell Returns This Week

By Farbod Esnaashari22 hours ago
star-treatment-kawhi-leonard-bothered-clippers
News

Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard Shows Off Moves at Practice

By Joey Linn23 hours ago
USATSI_17891599_168390270_lowres
News

Laurence Fishburne to Play Doc Rivers in New 'The Sterling Affairs' FX Series

By Farbod EsnaashariApr 4, 2022