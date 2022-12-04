Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George Questionable vs. Charlotte Hornets

The LA Clippers have been without their star duo for roughly two weeks now. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are both dealing with injuries that have kept them sidelined for a stretch of games that has been rough for the Clippers. The team has done well to stay afloat in their absence, but role players like Reggie Jackson are playing injured while trying to carry an unrealistic workload. That is not a sustainable method.

The good news is that Leonard and George traveled with the Clippers on their four-game road trip, and are being listed as questionable for Monday night's game vs. the Charlotte Hornets. The duo was also listed as questionable for Saturday's game vs. the Kings, but ultimately did not play. It is hard to predict whether or not they will be ready for Monday in Charlotte, but it does seem like they should return at some point on this trip.

In addition to the questionable statuses for Leonard and George, Luke Kennard is also questionable, and Norman Powell is out.

At 13-11, the Clippers are in the middle of a mediocre Western Conference. Any stretch of sustained success can see quick ascension up the standings, while any stretch of losses can produce the opposite. Without Leonard and George, the Clippers have done well to avoid any major slippage, but that model is only so sustainable.

Hopefully these two stars can return on Monday and this can be a successful road trip for a Clippers team that needs wins.

