Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard OUT vs. Dallas Mavericks

© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is not yet ready for a return
LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard made the trip to both Houston and Dallas, but he will not make his return to the court vs. the Mavericks on Tuesday. While it is a good sign that Leonard was medically cleared to travel with the team, after not being able to travel on their last trip, he is not yet ready to make a return to game action.

The Clippers ruled Leonard out for Tuesday night's game vs. the Mavericks, and an update on his availability going forward could come when the team returns to face the Detroit Pistons on Thursday. Head coach Ty Lue has been asked about Leonard's progression, and while his answers have been vague, it was recently revealed that the star forward had progressed to five on five work for the first time since experiencing knee tightness.

The Clippers are understandably taking a cautious approach to Leonard's injury, as they want their franchise player to maintain longterm health. The team has struggled to stay above .500 in his absence, but with the rest of the Western Conference also playing mediocre basketball, the Clippers have not lost much ground in the standings.

If the team can continue hovering over .500 while they await Leonard's return, they will be in a good spot to optimize their seeding once they get him back. For now, their focus is on Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

