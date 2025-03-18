Injury Report: LA Clippers vs Cleveland Cavaliers
The Los Angeles Clippers are continuing their four-game homestand against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the number one seed in the Eastern Conference.
Tuesday night will be the first meeting of the regular season between these two teams. Cleveland is just coming off a 16-game win streak that was snapped on Sunday by the Orlando Magic. Los Angeles has won their last three games, and their streak will be put to the test by the Cavaliers on Tuesday night.
The Clippers and Cavaliers have split the season series for the last two years, with Los Angeles winning their most recent meeting by a score of 120-118 back on April 7, 2024.
The Clippers are coming into the game with five players listed on the injury report: Patrick Baldwin Jr., Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers, Jordan Miller, and Seth Lundy.
Patrick Baldwin Jr. is out due to his two-way contract, Cam Christie is out on a G League assignment, Trentyn Flowers is out due to his two-way contract, Jordan Miller is out due to left hamstring tendinopathy, and Seth Lundy is out due to his two-way contract. Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Norman Powell are all listed as available.
The Cavaliers have four players listed on their injury report: Emoni Bates, Evan Mobley, Nae'Qwan Tomlin, and Luke Travers.
Emoni Bates is out due to his two-way contract, and Evan Mobley is questionable with a right foot contusion. Nae'Qwan Tomlin and Luke Travers are both out due to their two-way contracts.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers will face off Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. EST.
