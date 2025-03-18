All Clippers

Injury Report: LA Clippers vs Cleveland Cavaliers

The Los Angeles Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers have submitted their injury reports

Farbod Esnaashari

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) and guard Max Strus (1) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) and guard Max Strus (1) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Clippers are continuing their four-game homestand against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the number one seed in the Eastern Conference.

Tuesday night will be the first meeting of the regular season between these two teams. Cleveland is just coming off a 16-game win streak that was snapped on Sunday by the Orlando Magic. Los Angeles has won their last three games, and their streak will be put to the test by the Cavaliers on Tuesday night.

The Clippers and Cavaliers have split the season series for the last two years, with Los Angeles winning their most recent meeting by a score of 120-118 back on April 7, 2024.

The Clippers are coming into the game with five players listed on the injury report: Patrick Baldwin Jr., Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers, Jordan Miller, and Seth Lundy.

Jordan Miller of the Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers guard Jordan Miller (11) warms up prior to the game against the Golden State Warriors at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Patrick Baldwin Jr. is out due to his two-way contract, Cam Christie is out on a G League assignment, Trentyn Flowers is out due to his two-way contract, Jordan Miller is out due to left hamstring tendinopathy, and Seth Lundy is out due to his two-way contract. Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Norman Powell are all listed as available.

The Cavaliers have four players listed on their injury report: Emoni Bates, Evan Mobley, Nae'Qwan Tomlin, and Luke Travers.

Evan Mobley of the Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Evan Mobley (4) celebrates with teammates after making a three-pointer in the 1st quarter of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Smith-Imagn Images / Matthew Smith-Imagn Images

Emoni Bates is out due to his two-way contract, and Evan Mobley is questionable with a right foot contusion. Nae'Qwan Tomlin and Luke Travers are both out due to their two-way contracts.

The Los Angeles Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers will face off Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments

Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN.

Home/News