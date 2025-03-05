All Clippers

Injury Report: LA Clippers vs Detroit Pistons

The Los Angeles Clippers will be very shorthanded against the Detroit Pistons

Farbod Esnaashari

Feb 10, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives past Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) and guard Troy Brown, jr. (7) for a dunk in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Feb 10, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives past Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) and guard Troy Brown, jr. (7) for a dunk in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The season has officially gone off of the rails for the LA Clippers. While the team still has time to rally for a good finish, it's not looking good as they face off against a very hot Detroit Pistons team on Wednesday night.

The Clippers have lost 6 of their last 7 games, while the Pistons have won 10 of their last 11 games. To make matters worse, the Clippers will be very shorthanded at the Pistons on Wednesday night. Detroit just defeated LA last week as well.

The Clippers have four players listed on their injury report: Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell, Ben Simmons, and Derrick Jones Jr.

Kawhi Leonard is out with right knee injury management. He is out due to not playing back-to-backs.

Norman Powell is out due to a right hamstring strain, he will be re-evaluated in 10 days.

LA Clippers guard Norman Powell
Feb 15, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; LA Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) competes in the three-point contest during All Star Saturday Night ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Ben Simmons is out due to left knee injury management, and Derrick Jones Jr. is out due to a right groin strain.

The Detroit Pistons have five players listed on their injury report: Tobias Harris, Jaden Ivey, Isaiah Stewart, Ron Harper Jr., and Daniss Jenkins.

Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris
Feb 2, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) shoots in the second half against the Chicago Bulls at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Tobias Harris is out due to personal reasons, Jaden Ivey is out with a left fibula fracture, Isaiah Stewart is probable with a low back contusion, Ron Harper Jr. is out due to a G League two-way, and Daniss Jenkins is out due to a G League two-way.

The LA Clippers and Detroit Pistons face off at 10:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday night.

