Injury Report: LA Clippers vs Detroit Pistons
The season has officially gone off of the rails for the LA Clippers. While the team still has time to rally for a good finish, it's not looking good as they face off against a very hot Detroit Pistons team on Wednesday night.
The Clippers have lost 6 of their last 7 games, while the Pistons have won 10 of their last 11 games. To make matters worse, the Clippers will be very shorthanded at the Pistons on Wednesday night. Detroit just defeated LA last week as well.
The Clippers have four players listed on their injury report: Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell, Ben Simmons, and Derrick Jones Jr.
Kawhi Leonard is out with right knee injury management. He is out due to not playing back-to-backs.
Norman Powell is out due to a right hamstring strain, he will be re-evaluated in 10 days.
Ben Simmons is out due to left knee injury management, and Derrick Jones Jr. is out due to a right groin strain.
The Detroit Pistons have five players listed on their injury report: Tobias Harris, Jaden Ivey, Isaiah Stewart, Ron Harper Jr., and Daniss Jenkins.
Tobias Harris is out due to personal reasons, Jaden Ivey is out with a left fibula fracture, Isaiah Stewart is probable with a low back contusion, Ron Harper Jr. is out due to a G League two-way, and Daniss Jenkins is out due to a G League two-way.
The LA Clippers and Detroit Pistons face off at 10:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday night.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade