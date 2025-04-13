Injury Report: LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors
The Los Angeles Clippers are playing their final regular-season game this Sunday afternoon against the Golden State Warriors.
The playoff implications are extremely significant for both teams, as the outcome of this game will essentially mandate what the playoffs will look like for most of the Western Conference. The Clippers are looking to hold home-court advantage, while the Warriors are looking to avoid the play-in tournament.
The Clippers hold a 3-0 advantage in the season series but are looking to attain the season sweep and avoid dropping in the seedings. Los Angeles took the last game in December in a double-digit 102-92 victory. Norman Powell led the way for the Clippers with 26 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals on 50/29/100 shooting splits.
The Los Angeles Clippers are entering the game with a clean injury report containing two players: Nicholas Batum and Patty Mills.
Nicholas Batum is out with a right groin strain and Patty Mills is out due to an illness.
The Golden State Warriors are entering the game with a clean injury report containing two players: Stephen Curry and Gary Payton II.
Steph Curry is listed as QUESTIONABLE with a right thumb sprain.
Gary Payton II is available, but he suffered from a bilateral nasal bone fracture and will require a facemask.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors will face off at 3:30 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Latest James Harden Update After Injury in Thunder-Clippers Game
NBA Admits Massive Missed Call in Clippers vs OKC Thunder
James Harden Breaks Silence on Injury Scare in Clippers-Thunder