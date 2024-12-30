All Clippers

Injury Report: LA Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shakes hands with LA Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) and forward Kawhi Leonard (2) after the game at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shakes hands with LA Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) and forward Kawhi Leonard (2) after the game at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Clippers are heading on the road for a three-game trip and their first stop is New Orleans where they will take on the Pelicans. Tonight's game will be the first of three times these two teams will meet in the regular season. The Pelicans have had the upper hand against the Clippers since the 2020-2021 season, winning 11 out of 14 games.

The Clippers have five players listed on their injury report: Kawhi Leonard, Terance Mann, Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers, and P.J. Tucker

Kawhi Leonard will be out of action due to recovery from his right knee injury, but the team is hopeful to see him return soon.

Terance Mann is out due to a fracture to his left middle finger, Cam Christie is out on G League assignment, Trentyn Flowers is out due to his two-way contract, and P.J. Tucker is still away from the team as he continues to find a new suitor.

The Pelicans have five players listed on their injury report: Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Jose Alvarado, Karlo Matkovic, and Yves Missi.

Zion Williamson remains out due to a left hamstring strain, Brandon Ingram is out due to a left ankle sprain, Jose Alvarado is out with a left hamstring strain, Karlo Matkovic is out due to lower back disc protrusion, and Yves Missi is questionable with a mid-back contusion.

The Los Angeles Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans will face off tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Home/News