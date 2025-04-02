All Clippers

Injury Report: LA Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans

The LA Clippers have a major health advantage over the New Orleans Pelicans

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) dribbles against New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) and guard Trey Murphy III (25) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) dribbles against New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) and guard Trey Murphy III (25) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Clippers are back home at the Intuit Dome after a three-game road trip that the Clippers finished 3-1, with their sole loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Wednesday night's opponents are the New Orleans Pelicans.

This will be the third and final meeting of the season between the two teams. Currently, the season series is tied 1-1, with the winner of Wednesday's game taking the series.

In their most recent meeting, Los Angeles was never able to take control of the game. They took the lead late in the third quarter but came out flat in the fourth, which allowed the Pelicans to run away with the game.

The Clippers are heading into the game with a fairly clean injury report containing two players: Amir Coffey and Jordan Miller.

Kawhi Leonard and James Harden are AVAILABLE.

Amir Coffey is out with left knee soreness, and Jordan Miller is out with left hamstring tendinopathy.

Amir Coffey of the Clippers
LA Clippers guard Amir Coffey (7) shoots during the second quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

The Pelicans have seven players listed on their injury report: Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, Brandon Boston, Jordan Hawkins, Herbert Jones, Trey Murphy III, and Dejounte Murray.

Zion Williamson is OUT with a lower back bone contusion.

CJ McCollum is OUT with a right foot bone contusion.

Brandon Boston is out with a left ankle stress reaction, Jordan Hawkins is out with lower back spasms, Herbert Jones is out with a torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder, Trey Murphy III is out with a torn labrum in his right shoulder, and Dejounte Murray is out with a ruptured right Achilles tendon.

The Los Angeles Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans will face off at 10:30 p.m. EST.

Published
