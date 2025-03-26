Injury Report: LA Clippers vs New York Knicks
The Los Angeles Clippers have finished their four-game homestand with a 3-1 record, with their only loss coming at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder in a 2-point loss. The Clippers now hit the road for the next four games, with their first stop against the New York Knicks.
Wednesday night's game will be the second and final meeting of the season between the two teams. Los Angeles took the first game in a 105-95 win once they were able to take control in the fourth quarter and keep some separation between the Knicks.
The Clippers are heading into this game with six players listed on their injury report: James Harden, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers, Jordan Miller, and Seth Lundy.
James Harden is listed as QUESTIONABLE with right foot soreness. He suffered the injury against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Patrick Baldwin Jr. is out due to his two-way contract, Cam Christie is out on G League assignment, Trentyn Flowers is out due to his two-way contract, Jordan Miller is out with left hamstring tendinopathy, and Seth Lundy is out due to his two-way contract.
The Knicks have five players listed on their injury report: Jalen Brunson, Ariel Hukporti, Miles McBride, Kevin McCullar Jr., and Pacome Dadiet.
Jalen Brunson is out with a right ankle sprain.
Ariel Hukporti is out due to left knee meniscus surgery, Miles McBride is out with a left groin contusion strain, Kevin McCullar Jr. is questionable with a G League two-way, and Pacome Dadiet is questionable with a G League assignment. Karl-Anthony Towns is listed as availble.
The Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks will face off at 7:30 p.m. EST.
