Injury Report: LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings
The LA Clippers are on their final road trip of the regular season. Friday night's opponents are the Sacramento Kings, before finishing the season against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.
This will be the fourth and final meeting of the regular season between the Clippers and Kings. Los Angeles currently holds a 3-0 advantage in the season series. Although holding the tiebreaker won't matter for the postseason, the Clippers can't afford to drop any games if they want to avoid the play-in tournament, as they are currently in the fifth seed.
The Clippers took a 111-110 win in overtime the last time these two teams met in March. Although James Harden led the team with 29 points, 9 rebounds, and 11 assists, it was Kawhi Leonard who sunk the game winner to send the Kings home.
The Clippers are coming into the game with five players listed on the injury report: Norman Powell, Ivica Zubac, Nicolas Batum, Amir Coffey, and Patty Mills.
Kawhi Leonard is AVAILABLE.
Norman Powell is QUESTIONABLE with right shoulder soreness.
Ivica Zubac is QUESTIONABLE with a right ankle sprain.
Nicolas Batum is out with a right groin strain, Amir Coffey is out with left knee inflammation, and Patty Mills is out with an illness.
The Kings are coming into the game with five players listed on their report: Malik Monk, Isaiah Crawford, Mason Jones, Jake LaRavia, and Keegan Murray.
Malik Monk is out with a left calf strain, Isaiah Crawford is out due to his two-way contract, Mason Jones is out due to his two-way contract, Jake LaRavia is out with a left thumb incomplete scaphoid fracture, and Keegan Murray is questionable with lower back inflammation.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento Kings will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST.
