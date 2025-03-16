Injury Report: Los Angeles Clippers vs Charlotte Hornets
The Los Angeles Clippers have wrapped up their three-game road trip, going 2-1. They are now at home for the next four games. Los Angeles will host the Charlotte Hornets this Sunday for their first of four home games.
Sunday's game will be the second and final meeting of the regular season between the two. The Clippers came out with the win in the first meeting, ending in a final score of 112-104. Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell led the way with both scoring over 20 points each.
The Clippers have six players listed on the injury report: Norman Powell, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Kris Dunn, Trentyn Flowers, Jordan Miller, and Seth Lundy.
Norman Powell is currently listed as QUESTIONABLE with a right hamstring strain.
Patrick Baldwin Jr. is out due to his two-way contract, Kris Dunn is out with left knee soreness, Trentyn Flowers is out due to his two-way contract, Jordan Miller is out with left hip soreness, and Seth Lundy is out due to his two-way contract.
The Hornets have seven players listed on the injury report: Damion Baugh, Tre Mann, Brandon Miller, Josh Okogie, Tidjane Salaun, KJ Simpson, and Grant Williams.
Damion Baugh is out due to his two-way contract, Tre Mann is out with disc herniation, Brandon Miller is out with right wrist ligament repair, Josh Okogie is out with a left hamstring strain, Tidjane Salaun is on a G League assignment, KJ Simpson is out due to his two-way contract, and Grant Williams is out due to right ACL repair.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Charlotte Hornets will face off at 7:00 p.m. EST.
