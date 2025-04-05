Injury Report: Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks
The Los Angeles Clippers are back in action Saturday night, against the Dallas Mavericks once again. On the second night of a back-to-back for both teams.
Saturday's game will be the fourth and final meeting of the regular season between the two teams. Los Angeles currently holds a 2-1 season series lead. In their most recent meeting, last night, the Clippers were able to blow out the Mavericks after separating from Dallas in the first quarter and then keeping a comfortable lead of around 20 points for the rest of the game.
Kawhi Leonard played only 24 minutes but was the team's leading scorer and totaled 20 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal on 47/40/100 shooting splits.
The Clippers are entering the game with two players listed on their injury report: Kawhi Leonard and Amir Coffey.
Kawhi Leonard is questionable with right knee injury management.
Amir Coffey is out due to left knee inflammation.
The Mavericks are entering the game with 11 players listed on their injury report: Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, Dereck Lively II, Caleb Martin, P.J. Washington, Daniel Gafford, Jaden Harden, Dante Exum, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Kessler Edwards, Brandon Williams.
Anthony Davis is probable with a left adductor strain. He missed Friday's game.
Kyrie Irving is out with left knee surgery.
Dereck Lively II is probable, Caleb martin is probable, P.J. Washington is probable, Daniel Gafford is questionable, Jaden Hardy is doubtful, Dante Exum is out, Olivier-Maxence Prosper is out, Kessler Edwards is out, and Brandon Williams is out.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks will face off at 10:30 p.m. EST.
