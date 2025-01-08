Injury Report: Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets
The Los Angeles Clippers are heading to the Mile High City to take on the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night. This will be the final game of the regular season between these two teams, as the season series is on the line.
So far, the Clippers have a 2-1 advantage over the Nuggets, with the last game going to the Nuggets with a final score of 120-98. The Clippers recently welcomed Kawhi Leonard back to the lineup, and have been looking to get him into game shape with a minutes restriction in place.
That said, a personal absence has impacted Leonard's status for Wednesday night.
The Clippers announced on Wednesday that Leonard is out against Denver for personal reasons. The star forward has gone hime to be with his family in Los Angeles that was affected by the fires.
Aside from Leonard, the Clippers a relatively clean injury report with four other players listed: Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers, Kai Jones, and P.J. Tucker.
Cam Christie is out on G League assignment, Trentyn Flowers is out due to his two-way G League contract, Kai Jones is out due to his two-way contract, and P.J. Tucker is still absent from the team as he continues to look for a new team.
The Nuggets have six players listed: Vlatko Cancar, Aaron Gordon, PJ Hall, DaRon Holmes, Nikola Jokic, and Spencer Jones.
Cancar, Gordon, Hall, and Holmes are out. Jones is doubtful. The big status is Jokic, who is questionable with an illness.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets will face off at 9:00 p.m. EST.
