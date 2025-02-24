All Clippers

Injury Report: Los Angeles Clippers vs Detroit Pistons

Both the LA Clippers and Detroit Pistons are on the second night of a back-to-back

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives past Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) and guard Troy Brown, jr. (7) for a dunk in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives past Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) and guard Troy Brown, jr. (7) for a dunk in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Clippers are continuing their eight-game road trip with stop number four in Michigan, to take on the red-hot Detroit Pistons who are winners of their last six games.

Monday's game will be the first regular-season meeting between the two teams. The Clippers currently hold a 10-game winning streak over the Pistons, but that could be in jeopardy given the level of play the Pistons have been at and the Clippers' recent struggles. Los Angeles will need to bring back their defensive mindset to cool off the Pistons.

The LA Clippers have seven players listed on their injury report: Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell, Ben Simmons, Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers, Kai Jones, and Jordan Miller.

Kawhi Leonard is out due to left foot soreness.

Norman Powell is out due to left patellar tendinopathy.

Ben Simmons is out due to left knee injury management.

Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers, Kai Jones, and Jordan Miller are all out due to being in the G League

The Pistons have six players listed on their injury report: Simone Fonetecchio, Jaden Ivey, Ron Harper Jr., Danniss Jenkins, Bobi Klintman, and Tolu Smith.

Simone Fonetecchio is questionable with a right finger dislocation, and Jaden Ivey is out with a left fibula fracture. Ron Harper Jr., Danniss Jenkins, Bobi Klintman, and Tolu Smith are all listed as out due to being in the G League.

The Los Angeles Clippers and Detroit Pistons will face off Monday at 7:00 p.m. EST.

