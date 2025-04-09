Injury Report: Los Angeles Clippers vs Houston Rockets
The Los Angeles Clippers are hosting the Houston Rockets in their last home game of the regular season on Wednesday night. Los Angeles is putting its five-game win streak against Houston's three-game streak, with significant post-season implications at stake for the Clippers with a win or a loss.
Wednesday's game will be the fourth and final meeting of the regular season between the two teams. The Clippers are trailing in the season series 0-3 against the Rockets, with their last game in December ending in a final score of 117-106.
The Clippers fell behind the Rockets with two minutes left in the second quarter and were never able to recover the ground they lost. Ivica Zubac led the way for Los Angeles with 21 points and 12 rebounds in the absence of James Harden and Kawhi Leonard.
The Clippers are entering the game with four players listed on their injury report: Norman Powell, Ben Simmons, Amir Coffey, and Patty Mills.
Norman Powell is questionable with right shoulder soreness.
Ben Simmons is out with left knee injury management due to a back-to-back, Amir Coffey is out with left knee inflammation, and Patty Mills is out with an illness.
The Rockets are entering the game with three players listed on the injury report: Fred VanVleet, Alperen Sengun, and Jabari Smith Jr.
Fred VanVleet is listed as DOUBTFUL with right ankle soreness.
Alperen Sengun is questionable with lower back soreness, and Jabari Smith Jr. is questionable with left groin soreness.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets will face off at 10:30 p.m. EST.
