Injury Report: Los Angeles Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder
The Los Angeles Clippers are hosting the number one seed in the Western Conference, Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night.
The Clippers have yet to beat the Thunder this season and are currently sitting at 0-3 for the season series. The Thunder have had the Clipper number for the last three seasons with Los Angeles only winning twice out of their 10 meetings.
Both teams are currently sitting on a five-game win streak and neither team wants to relinquish that, but the Clippers will have extra motivation as they would like to deny the Thunder of the season sweep.
The Clippers have five players listed on their injury report: Jordan Miller, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers, and Seth Lundy.
Jordan Miller is out with left hamstring tendinopathy, Patrick Baldwin Jr. is out due to his two-way contract, Cam Christie is out on G League assignment, Trentyn Flowers, and Seth Lundy are out due to their two-way contracts.
Kawhi Leonard and James Harden are both listed as available.
The OKC Thunder have seven players listed on their report: Chet Holmgren, Ousmane Dieng, Luguentz Dort, Alex Ducas, Isaiah Hartenstein, Ajay Mitchell, Nikola Topic, and Jalen Williams.
Chet Holmgren was downgraded as questionable due to a hip injury.
Ousmane Dieng is out with a left calf strain, Luguentz Dort is questionable with a right hip impingement, Alex Ducas is out with a right quad strain, Isaiah Hartenstein is available with a nasal fracture, Ajay Mitchell is out with right great toe surgery, Nikola Topic is out with left knee surgery, and Jalen Williams is out with a right hip strain.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder will face off at 9:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade