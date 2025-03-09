Injury Report: Los Angeles Clippers vs Sacramento Kings
The LA Clippers are wrapping up their three-game homestand against the visiting Sacramento Kings. Sunday night's game will be incredibly important for both teams.
This will be the third of four meetings between the two teams this season, however, this will be the first time the Clippers will see the new-look Kings since the trade deadline. The Clippers took the previous two meetings, and the two teams are neck-and-neck in the standings. Winning the season series will be pivotal for the LA Clippers.
The Clippers have six players listed on their injury report: Norman Powell, Ben Simmons, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers, and Seth Lundy.
Norman Powell is OUT with a right hamstring strain.
Ben Simmons is OUT with left knee injury management.
Patrick Baldwin Jr. is out due to his two-way G League contract, Cam Christie is out on G League assignment, Trentyn Flowers is out due to his two-way contract, and Seth Lundy is also out due to his two-way contract. Kawhi Leonard and James Harden are both listed as available.
The Kings have three players listed on their injury report: Domantas Sabonis, Malik Monk, and Jae Crowder.
Domantas Sabonis is OUT with a left hamstring strain.
Malik Monk is out with a right toe sprain and Jae Crowder is questionable with lower back soreness.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento Kings will face off Sunday at 9:30 p.m. EST.
