Injury Report: Los Angeles Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs
The Los Angeles Clippers continue their road trip with game two in Texas against the San Antonio Spurs and the second-year sensation, Victor Wembanyama. These two teams met early in November in a game where the Clippers game out with the victory with a final score of 113-104. Norman Powell led the way in scoring for the Clippers with 23 points while Zubac battled with Wembanyama and totaled 17 points and 13 rebounds.
For this rematch, there are some key players on the injury report.
The Clippers have five players listed on their injury report: Kawhi Leonard, Terance Mann, Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers, and P.J. Tucker.
Kawhi Leonard is still listed as out, while he continues to recover from his right knee injury.
Terance Mann is out with a fractured left middle finger, Cam Christie is out on G League assignment, Trentyn Flowers is out on his two-way contract, and P.J. Tucker is not currently with the team.
The Spurs have a relatively clean injury report today with three players listed but none of them injured. David Duke Jr., Harrison Ingram, and Riley Max.
David Duke is out on his two-way G League contract, Harrison Ingram is out on his two-way contract, and Riley Max is also out due to his two-way contract.
The Los Angeles Clippers and San Antonion Spurs will face off in their final game of 2024 tonight at 7:00 p.m. EST.
