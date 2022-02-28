Injury Report: Steve Nash Gives Update on Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons, and Joe Harris

The Brooklyn Nets have been fighting to keep their heads above water in the absence of Kevin Durant, and with their trade deadline move bringing in another star player who is not yet ready to take the court, their roster depletion has only been magnified. While it has been a rough stretch for the Nets, coach Steve Nash recently gave an update on the status of their injured stars.

Before Brooklyn's game against the Toronto Raptors on Monday night, Steve Nash said that "Joe [Harris] is working away at it. There's no real update, but he's still fighting the good fight and seeing if he can progress. Kevin [Durant] is getting close. We're hopeful that he can play this week. He won't play tonight or tomorrow, but we're hopeful that it will be Thursday or Sunday. Kevin is getting close, which is exciting. Ben is still working through a number of things and reconditioning, so he's not gonna play this week, but we'll keep working at his timeline and hopefully he can progress as well."

As things stand currently, the Brooklyn Nets are 32-29, which is good for 8th in the Eastern Conference. The team is three games behind the Boston Celtics, which is who they would need to surpass in order to avoid a play-in situation. The team right in front of them is the Toronto Raptors, who Brooklyn will play two consecutive games against on Monday and Tuesday.

