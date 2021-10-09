    • October 9, 2021
    Insiders Pick LA Clippers as Sleeper Team in Western Conference

    Insiders Pick LA Clippers as Sleeper Team in Western Conference

    The Clippers stilll have the potential to make noise in the west.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    The Clippers may be entering this season shorthanded, but it doesn't look like everyone is counting them out just yet. Some believe that they may still have the potential to make some noise in the western conference.

    ESPN analysts Tim MacMahon and Jorge Sedano both believe the LA Clippers would be a bottom seeded team that's capable of disrupting the race for home court. MacMahon still has faith in the Clippers without Kawhi Leonard based on what they showed in the playoffs last season. He also mentioned the potential for Kawhi Leonard returning, and also Terance Mann being a Most Improved Player candidate.

    Jorge Sedano echoed a similar mindset to MacMahon, believing that the Clippers are a sleeper team that Paul George could carry as a number one option.

    It's going to be very hard to predict the Clippers' season this year. On one end, they could very easily surprise some people and there could be a chance that Kawhi Leonard returns. On the other end, the team is another key injury away from being in an incredibly bad spot. The margin for error this team has in both health and performance without Kawhi Leonard is very slim. 

    Regardless, anything can happen in the NBA. No one predicted a Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks finals last season, but it happened.

