James Harden About to Make Major NBA History This Season

LA Clippers star James Harden is on the verge of exclusive NBA history

Bally Sports reporter Kristina Pink interviews LA Clippers guard James Harden after the game against the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
LA Clippers star James Harden is one of the most individually accomplished players in the NBA. Entering his 16th season in the league, Harden ranks near the very top of the NBA in several different statistical categories among active players.

Via StatMuse on X on June 30, 2024:

“James Harden among active players:

3rd in points 

4th in assists

5th in steals

2nd in threes

2nd in free throws 

5th in triple-doubles 

3rd in wins 

1st in 40-point games 

3rd in 30-point games 

All-timer.”

While those stats show where Harden ranks among active players in different categories, they do not also mention his numerous accolades that also rank among the very top of the league.

On the verge of another historic milestone, Harden will enter the 2024-25 NBA season just 60 threes shy of 3,000 for his career, and just 34 shy of passing Ray Allen for second all-time on that list.

Sitting on 2,940 career made threes, Harden trails only Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry (3,747) among active players, and will soon only trail him all-time. This will be a historic achievement for Harden who has converted on 36.4 percent of his career three-point attempts.

Harden (8,082) has already attempted more career threes than Allen (7,429) but it will still be impressive when he moves into second all-time in makes.

