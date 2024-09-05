James Harden About to Make Major NBA History This Season
LA Clippers star James Harden is one of the most individually accomplished players in the NBA. Entering his 16th season in the league, Harden ranks near the very top of the NBA in several different statistical categories among active players.
Via StatMuse on X on June 30, 2024:
“James Harden among active players:
3rd in points
4th in assists
5th in steals
2nd in threes
2nd in free throws
5th in triple-doubles
3rd in wins
1st in 40-point games
3rd in 30-point games
All-timer.”
While those stats show where Harden ranks among active players in different categories, they do not also mention his numerous accolades that also rank among the very top of the league.
On the verge of another historic milestone, Harden will enter the 2024-25 NBA season just 60 threes shy of 3,000 for his career, and just 34 shy of passing Ray Allen for second all-time on that list.
Sitting on 2,940 career made threes, Harden trails only Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry (3,747) among active players, and will soon only trail him all-time. This will be a historic achievement for Harden who has converted on 36.4 percent of his career three-point attempts.
Harden (8,082) has already attempted more career threes than Allen (7,429) but it will still be impressive when he moves into second all-time in makes.
