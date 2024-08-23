James Harden Breaks Silence on Controversial NBA2K25 Rating

I happened to notice @NBA2K gaming fans are upset by @JHarden13 James Harden's rating in NBA2K25.



I asked him about it. Had he seen it or heard about it?



"Nah, I don't... I'm going to show 'em on the court. I don't really care about my rating," he said with a chuckle. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/ktdxfVU0Xs