James Harden Breaks Silence on Controversial NBA2K25 Rating
James Harden may not be the MVP-caliber player that he once was, but he's still an All-Star-level player. However, the creators of NBA2K certainly didn't think so when they gave him a rating of 84 in NBA2K25.
Harden's low 2K25 rating became a major topic of conversation online during the offseason. To put it into perspective, Harden is ranked only one point higher than Tyler Herro and Kyle Kuzma; he's ranked one point lower than Rudy Gobert and Bradley Beal.
While many NBA fans believe that Harden has been disrespected with his rating, the bearded one himself hasn't said anything - until now.
Jason Bristol of KHOU 11 News Houston interviewed James Harden and directly asked about his low NBA2K rating. Harden's answer was short, but very to the point.
"Nah, I don't," Harden said. "I'm going to show 'em on the court. I don't really care about my rating."
Here is a comparison of James Harden's NBA2K ratings throughout the years:
2K18: 95
2k19: 96
2K20: 96
2K21: 96
2K22: 94
2K23: 89
2K24: 89
2K25: 84
Harden's rating has significantly dropped off now that he's joined the LA Clippers, despite putting up a fantastic outing throughout the 2024 NBA playoff. Now, without Paul George on the roster, there's going to be even more pressure on James Harden to put up the numbers he was previously capable of doing in his career.
