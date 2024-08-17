James Harden Goes Viral During NBA Offseason Trip to China
LA Clippers guard James Harden is one of the NBA's most accomplished active players. Also one of the league's most popular players, Harden has a large fanbase across the world.
Incredibly popular in China, Harden often takes trips there during the NBA offseason to connect with his fanbase and promote what he is doing pff the court. One of the faces of adidas, Harden also has several of his own brands, including J-Harden Wines.
Arriving in China earlier this week, Harden shared a post from his first night in Shanghai.
"We combined the best shoes with the best wine and had a great event my first night back in Shanghai," Harden wrote on X.
There have already been some viral clips to emerge from Harden's arrival in China, with one showing the Clippers star dancing and having a good time:
Harden shared another viral post on Instagram that includes additional photos not shared in his post on X. This post from Harden has over 160,000 likes, as his fans are excited to see him enjoying the NBA offseason.
Harden's rise to superstardom with the Houston Rockets created one of the biggest player fanbases in the NBA. Doing things on a nightly basis that had never been done before, Harden broke countless records while in Houston.
Now with the Clippers, Harden has played on three teams since leaving the Rockets, but still has a loyal fanbase that sticks with him at each stop. This includes his large fanbase in China that greeted him upon his recent arrival.
Harden is entering his 16th NBA season and second with the Clippers. The star point guard signed a two-year extension in LA this summer that includes a player option for the second season.
Related Articles
Steph Curry References James Harden's Iconic Shot During Olympics Celebration
Patrick Beverley's Honest Quote on Former Clippers Teammate Kawhi Leonard
France Basketball Veteran, Clippers Player Announces Olympics Retirement